Tom Cruise to make big splash at major festival

After the Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning trailer, Tom Cruise was announced to cruising into the Cannes Film Festival.



According to the announcement, the action thriller will be shown at the Grand Théâtre Lumière on May 14.

The film’s cast and director, Christopher McQuarrie, will walk the Palais des Festivals red carpet.

Moreover, the megastar's upcoming visit to Cannes will mark his third appearance at the festival. His first came in 1992 for Far and Away.

In the past, he was given an honourary Palme d’Or, the festival's highest award. During his acceptance speech, he reflected on his daring stunts in Mission Impossible.

“You know, no one asks Gene Kelly, why do you dance?” he said. “If I do a musical I want to sing, I want to dance. And I want to see how I can do it. You got to figure out it’s not just doing it."

"It’s how is it part of the story? How do we invest the audience in that? It’s always better to go for it, it’s always better to try than to tend to not do it. It’s always better to ask the question, and don’t be afraid," Tom concluded.