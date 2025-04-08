Will Smith explains how his 'I Am Legend' character will join sequel film

The sequel to I Am Legend will star Will Smith in an alternative storyline where his character didn’t die in the end of the original film.

The sequel is set to follow the ending of the DVD version of the 2007 film, where Will’s survivor character Robert Neville, didn’t sacrifice himself in the end.

In the film, Neville is a scientist immune to the virus that turned everyone else into zombies. He carries out experiments on the mutants to find a cure. In the theatrical version of the film, he sacrifices himself in the end to save fellow survivors Anna and her son Ethan.

But in the DVD version, which was true to the novel it was based on, Neville realizes his experiments on the sentient mutants have made him a monster in their eyes, and abandons his work to go with Anna and Ethan.

I Am Legend’s sequel was announced in 2022 and it was revealed that Will Smith and Michael B Jordan would star in the film.

Now, the Bad Boys star has revealed how the sequel will go while REVOLT‘s Drink Champs podcast, saying, “What we were gonna do was the prequel, so we were gonna do the prequel. … And (writer Akiva Goldsman) was like, but wait, what if we make a new version from the alternate ending, where your character is still alive and you know, Michael B. Jordan’s character currently is the head of a new settlement… He’s not my son… So there’s a settlement in Connecticut.”