Dwayne Johnson fulfils last wish of bed-ridden fan

Dwayne Johnson is known for sweet interactions with fans and a history of visiting them when they need it most.



In line with this, Make-A-Wish America, a non-profit group, who had connected the Fast X star to such fans.

Recently, he made a video for a fan named Kane, who is in hospital, and his family is beside him, which the actor posted on social media.

The wrestler-turned-actor talked about their interests and told him it was "so good to finally meet" him, ending the clip on Maui's famous song You're Welcome.

For the post, Dwayne captioned. "My heart always skips a beat whenever I get the call from my friends at @makeawishamerica letting me know we have a 'Rush Wish' that needs to happen right away."

"On March 11th, I had the privilege of making Kane’s wish come true - and despite not being able to speak when we met, I FELT this little boy’s SMILE, and felt this little boy’s MANA," he continued. "His mana was beautiful. His mana was strong."

Sadly, the 52-year-old also mentioned in his post that Kane died. "One week later on March 18th, brave Kane passed on."

"To his parents, Charles and Christine, I’m so deeply sorry for your loss. Sending all my love, light and aloha. Stay strong," Johnson went on. "And lastly, to his twin brother, Dennis ... man you’re an AWESOME brother and I can’t wait to shake your hand one day," Dwayne concluded.