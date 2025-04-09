 
Geo News

Dwayne Johnson fulfils last wish of bed-ridden fan

Dwayne Johnson shares the details about the interaction in a post on social media

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 09, 2025

Dwayne Johnson fulfils last wish of bed-ridden fan
Dwayne Johnson fulfils last wish of bed-ridden fan

Dwayne Johnson is known for sweet interactions with fans and a history of visiting them when they need it most.

In line with this, Make-A-Wish America, a non-profit group, who had connected the Fast X star to such fans.

Recently, he made a video for a fan named Kane, who is in hospital, and his family is beside him, which the actor posted on social media.

The wrestler-turned-actor talked about their interests and told him it was "so good to finally meet" him, ending the clip on Maui's famous song You're Welcome.

For the post, Dwayne captioned. "My heart always skips a beat whenever I get the call from my friends at @makeawishamerica letting me know we have a 'Rush Wish' that needs to happen right away."

Dwayne Johnson fulfils last wish of bed-ridden fan

"On March 11th, I had the privilege of making Kane’s wish come true - and despite not being able to speak when we met, I FELT this little boy’s SMILE, and felt this little boy’s MANA," he continued. "His mana was beautiful. His mana was strong."

Sadly, the 52-year-old also mentioned in his post that Kane died. "One week later on March 18th, brave Kane passed on."

"To his parents, Charles and Christine, I’m so deeply sorry for your loss. Sending all my love, light and aloha. Stay strong," Johnson went on. "And lastly, to his twin brother, Dennis ... man you’re an AWESOME brother and I can’t wait to shake your hand one day," Dwayne concluded.

50 Cent reacts as Eminem becomes grandpa
50 Cent reacts as Eminem becomes grandpa
Rihanna pregnant for the third time?
Rihanna pregnant for the third time?
Will Smith explains how his 'I Am Legend' character will join sequel film video
Will Smith explains how his 'I Am Legend' character will join sequel film
Mike White slams 'White Lotus' composer for drama-filled exit and public fued
Mike White slams 'White Lotus' composer for drama-filled exit and public fued
'The White Lotus' creator gets candid about composer claims
'The White Lotus' creator gets candid about composer claims
What's Meghan Markle's 'scary' medical condition?
What's Meghan Markle's 'scary' medical condition?
Queen Camilla caught in rare royal mishap during Italy visit video
Queen Camilla caught in rare royal mishap during Italy visit
Meghan Markle is proving her doubters right?
Meghan Markle is proving her doubters right?