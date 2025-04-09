Rihanna pregnant for the third time?

 
April 09, 2025

Rihanna is once again sparking pregnancy rumours.

The singer, who already shares sons RZA and Riot with partner ASAP Rocky, stepped out in a loose-fitting grey tracksuit on Sunday, as reported by DailyMail.

Donning a baggy outfit while grocery shopping at Bristol Farms in Los Angeles, Rihanna has sparked rumours that she's expecting her third child.

One X (Formerly Twitter) user wrote, "Rihanna is definitely pregnant again."

"I guess Rihanna said she goin keep getting pregnant and wtf about it ?? Lmaooo," another added.

The third user stated, “Rihanna being pregnant again is insane. Lmaoooo.”

Notably, this comes after Rihanna's appearance at a Fenty Beauty event in Paris, where she wore a metallic gold gown with a gathered mid-section. At the time fans took to social media and commented on her attire, with some suggesting she might be concealing a baby bump.

It is worth mentioning that Rihanna has previously expressed her desire to expand her family.

"I would definitely have more kids," she told ET last year.

