Mike White slams 'White Lotus' composer for drama-filled exit and public fued

Mike White has fired back after White Lotus composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer’s surprise exit stirred drama.

For the unversed, the 51-year-old Chilean-Canadian film score composer made the theme music for seasons 1, 2, and 3 of White Lotus, but last week, he told The New York Times that he left the show after some "furious" fans complained about the new season 3 theme.

He also claimed that the 54-year-old filmmaker and actor "wasn't happy" about his idea to use a different version of the show’s original theme song in the season and by then, they "already had our last fight forever."

Reflecting on this in a talk with The Hollywood Reporter, White said he does not think de Veer "respected me,” as the composer made a "PR campaign about him leaving the show,” adding, "he just wants people to know that he’s edgy and dark."

He also articulated, "He says we feuded. I don’t think I ever had a fight with him — except for maybe some emails. It was basically me giving him notes. I don’t think he liked to go through the process of getting notes from me, or wanting revisions, because he didn’t respect me. I knew he wasn’t a team player and that he wanted to do it his way."

White said he was "thrown" by the composer’s interview with The Times, which he thought was a way to "s***** on me and the show three days before the finale – kind of a b**** move."

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that the White Lotus season 3 finale is streaming on Max.