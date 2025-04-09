Walton Goggins shares jaw-dropping parenting wisdom

Walton Goggins, a father of a 14-year-old son, Augustus, whom he shares with his wife Nadia Conners, recently opened up about parenting.

The 53-year-old American actor sat down with Amanda Hirsch on her Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and shared that he stays calm as a parent.

Reflecting on his 14-year parenting journey, Goggins said, “I’ve been a parent now for 14 years, and I’ve never had an argument with my child ever.”

The Django Unchained star quipped, "I mean [there] was a moment when he was being an a******* for a period of time. And we were...his mom, my wife, had to go out of town for a couple of days and we had a conversation about that."

He went on to recall that he told Augustus about “two different roads that he could go down” when he was 10, revealing, "I said, 'Well, you know, it's a big choice. You know, this is kinda how you've been acting and you could continue to act that way, and this is probably what your life is gonna look like. Or you could wake up with gratitude, you know, and really look around and be thankful for your life and participate in our life as a family, as an active member, and your life could look like this.'"

Following their discussion, The Hateful Eight alum’s son went to bed but awoke at the dead of night with his decision.

Augustus told his dad that he “thought about it," saying, "I’ve really thought about it. And I wanna wake up with a life of gratitude every day.’”

“He said, ‘I promise. That’s what I want. I wanna be that guy.’ And I just looked at him and, you know, crying like everybody else. But really, I just looked at him and said, ‘Wow, you are as wise as I thought you were. You are that guy. Oh, good for you. Let me shake your hand,’” Walton Goggins concluded.