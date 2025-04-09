Prince William, Prince Harry's rift is deeper than joint loss

Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift could not he fixed despite joint loss, says an expert.



The brothers, who lost Graham Craker, a protection officer of both the princes as teenagers, are united in their grief.

However, their grief cannot fix deep rooted problems, says expert Ingrid Seward.

She told the Mirror: "He played a formative role not as a surrogate father, but as an older friend who could always be relied upon to keep them amused.

"Tall and thin, 'Crackers' as he was known, had a personality that one of his colleagues compared to an overgrown schoolboy because of his love of juvenile jokes. He used humour to help in difficult circumstances and his own life had been beset by tragedy when his wife drowned in a lake accident in 1991.

Ms Seward continued: "Crackers somehow kept his cheerfulness and was always on hand when he was most needed. When Diana died, Crackers was part of the force accompanying her hearse to Althorp and would have been a familiar and comforting presence for the boys.

"Crackers accompanied William to his first boarding school Ludgrove but was under firm instructions to remain in the background even though his own room was next door to William’s dorm. He was closer to William than Harry and accompanied him to Eton at a particularly sensitive time in his life escorting him to Windsor Castle to have lunch with his grandparents on a Sunday."

She said: "William and Harry will be saddened by the death of Graham Craker, but I imagine their rift with each other is too sensitive and too deep for them to be reunited even if they were both able to be at his graveside."