Kim Kardashian, Kanya West's another kid to make film debut

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is making their film debuts one by one; this time, it's one of the youngest members.

As per the official press release, Kim Kardashian's youngest kid will do his first-ever voice acting in the upcoming animated film Angry Birds 3.

The film's official Instagram account broke the news on Tuesday, April 8, by sharing a poster of the forthcoming film with names of the cast.

According to the post shared on Angry Birds' official Instagram page, actors Rachel Bloom, Jason Sudeikis, Danny McBride, and Josh Gad will reprise their roles, while Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Nikki Glaser, and Sam Richardson will join the cast.

More details about Psalms' role are yet to be released.

The film Angry Birds 3 is set to release on January 29, 2027.

It is pertinent to mention that in addition to Psalm, Kardashian shares daughters North and Chicago and son Saint with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Psalm was not the first kid of Kardashian to make an acting debut. Previously, in January 2023, Nickelodeon and Spin Master announced that North would join the cast of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

The announcement was shared by both PAW Patrol and the proud mom on their Instagram Stories, as they also shared that Saint was featured in a "cameo."