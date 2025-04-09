Photo: Jennifer Lopez paying no heed to Drake's romantic pursuits: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Drake reportedly have been texting for a year now.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the musician wants to take things further with the songbird, but she has been ignoring his signals.

Elaborating further on the consistent efforts put in by Drake, the source addressed, "He's really laid it on thick” in order to win over the former wife of Jennifer Lopez.

In addition to this, the source stated that Drake has been growing restless as all his efforts have gone in vain till now, and he fears that he has been friend zoned."

“But so far, he's gotten no further than sexting," they added.

The informant continued, "He's getting frustrated and feels like he might be in the friend zone now.”

Before signing off from the chat, the informant noted about Drake that he “would have blown this off by now and stopped wasting his time, but she's one of his all-time crushes, so he doesn't want to give up."