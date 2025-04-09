 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez paying no heed to Drake's romantic pursuits: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Drake reportedly have been reconnected for a while

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 09, 2025

Photo: Jennifer Lopez paying no heed to Drakes romantic pursuits: Source
Photo: Jennifer Lopez paying no heed to Drake's romantic pursuits: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Drake reportedly have been texting for a year now.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the musician wants to take things further with the songbird, but she has been ignoring his signals.

Elaborating further on the consistent efforts put in by Drake, the source addressed, "He's really laid it on thick” in order to win over the former wife of Jennifer Lopez.

In addition to this, the source stated that Drake has been growing restless as all his efforts have gone in vain till now, and he fears that he has been friend zoned."

“But so far, he's gotten no further than sexting," they added.

The informant continued, "He's getting frustrated and feels like he might be in the friend zone now.”

Before signing off from the chat, the informant noted about Drake that he “would have blown this off by now and stopped wasting his time, but she's one of his all-time crushes, so he doesn't want to give up."

Jennifer Lopez reflects on herself in candid new post
Jennifer Lopez reflects on herself in candid new post
Meghan Markle recalls ‘scary' time under rare circumstance video
Meghan Markle recalls ‘scary' time under rare circumstance
Jennifer Garner remembers late dad William on first death anniversary
Jennifer Garner remembers late dad William on first death anniversary
Jennifer Lawrence embraces motherhood with ‘great attitude': Source
Jennifer Lawrence embraces motherhood with ‘great attitude': Source
Kim Kardashian, Kanya West's another kid to make film debut
Kim Kardashian, Kanya West's another kid to make film debut
Prince William, Prince Harry's rift is deeper than joint loss video
Prince William, Prince Harry's rift is deeper than joint loss
Gwyneth Paltrow makes shocking confession about being a stepmom
Gwyneth Paltrow makes shocking confession about being a stepmom
Justin Baldoni gets helping hand against Blake Lively from co-star video
Justin Baldoni gets helping hand against Blake Lively from co-star