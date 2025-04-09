'Maroon 5' Adam Levine makes jaw dropping announcement for fans

Maroon 5 member Adam Levine has just broken his silence on a new album release rumor.

While appearing on The Tonight Show, the Girls Like You singer responded to the rumour by saying, “I am gonna confirm the rumours are true.”

It has been four years since their last album was released in 2021, he announced that the album's single is scheduled to be released at the end of April.

However, keeping his lips tight about the title and total numbers of songs in the album, Levine told the host, “The rumours are correct. There are details. I cannot divulge all the details.”

Revealing his tour plan, the 46-year-old singer added, “I’m really excited about it. Non-specifically around the summertime. And then, even more non-specifically, there is a tour coming in the fall-ish.”

Sharing the reason behind his five-year long break from the singing reality show, The Voice, he concluded, “Doing it for so long, so consistently... you can definitely start to get burnt. I started to feel like I was kind of getting away from things that matter to me the most, like making music and playing music.”

For the unversed, Maroon 5 band consist of member main vocalist Adam Levine, lead guitarist James Valentine, bass guitarist Sam Farrar, keyboardist PJ Morton, drummer Matt Flynn and Jesse Carmichael.