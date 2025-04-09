Photo: Taylor Swift talking babies with Travis Kelce amid marriage plans: Report

Taylor Swift and Tarvis Kelce are reportedly discussing the possibility of starting a family together.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, Taylor and her beau Travis have been inspired by the new parents, Jason and Kylie Kelce, who recently welcomed a baby daughter, their fourth child.

This event has reportedly sparked a desire to have a “brood” of their own in the celebrity couple, who have been making headlines with their whirlwind romance since August 2023.

Since that time the couple have been under intense public scrutiny, but recent reports have also indicated that Swift is considering taking a break from her demanding career in 2025.

This would give the couple a chance to focus on their relationship and possibility tie the knot soon.

Moreover, the source said of the Eras Tour hitmaker that she “knows starting a family is huge for Travis” the fact that he is so good with kids is “one of the things she loves about him.”

“They’re still not officially engaged, but they both have babies on the brains,” they remarked in conclusion.