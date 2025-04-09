King Charles, Prince William reach out to Harry as they make big decision

King Charles and his elder son Prince William have reportedly made a big decision for Harry amid the duke’s visit to Britain for a court hearing.

The king and heir to throne’s decision has been disclosed as William and Harry are mourning the death of their former protection officer, Graham Craker, the bodyguard who was by their side on the day they learned of their mother Princess Diana's death.

The Radar Online has claimed Harry has been banned from attending the funeral of the much-loved bodyguard.

Citing an insider, the publication reported King Charles and William do not want Harry’s presence to overshadow the somber occasion.

The source told Radar Online, "It has been communicated to Prince Harry that his presence at the send-off for Graham Craker may detract from the solemnity of the occasion.

"As such, it is suggested that he remain in the United States to allow the family and friends of the deceased to commemorate his life without distraction. This decision reflects a desire to honor Mr. Craker appropriately and uphold the dignity of the Royal Family's public engagements."