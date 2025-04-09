 
Inside Gisele Bundchen's new life with boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bundchen began dating Joaquim Valente in 2023

Lifestyle News Desk
April 09, 2025

Inside Gisele Bundchen's new life with boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bundchen is "living her best life" with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

The supermodel, who recently welcomed her first baby with the jiu-jitsu instructor, has frequently been photographed relaxing on a yacht and riding water bikes near her home in Miami.

“She’s living her best life and it shows,” an insider told Life & Style magazine about Gisele.

“A new man and a baby were not on her bucket list, but she’s embracing every second of it," the source added.

The confidant continued that Joaquim is “so different” from the Brazilian beauty.

“He’s much more chill and laid-back — but Gisele has no animosity toward her ex. They’re coparenting really well, and she hopes he finds happiness, too,” the source said.

For those unversed, Gisele began dating Joaquim in 2023, a year after ending her 13-year marriage to Tom Brady. She shares two kids with the American footballer - Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12.

The source further told the outlet that her older kids “adore their new baby brother and have really embraced Joaquim as well.”

“Gisele feels incredibly grateful for everything,” a tipster added.

