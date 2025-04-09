 
Geo News

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' director drops major update about the sequel

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' sequel is scheduled to be release in cinemas on July 18, 2025

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 09, 2025

I Know What You Did Last Summer director drops major update about the sequel
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' director drops major update about the sequel

Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, has just now shared the exciting update about the decade old movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer’s, sequel.

Speaking to People he said, “[THE horror elements are] ratcheted up to a hundred in this - it's much more brutal. There's definitely more methodology to every kill in this movie.”

Comparing the movie with its first installment, she continued, “Unlike the first, which is kind of just him [the killer] stalking them and going after them. There's not a lot of gore or blood or violence in the first one. There certainly is in this one."

Talking about the targeted audience for the movie, the 37-year-old director added, "[We] approached it like super fans, so I think people are going to be really happy. All the things that you want to see in this movie, you're going to see in this movie ...”

"We very purposefully wanted to make this movie both for fans of the original who are coming to this and excited about the easter eggs but also for a new audience that can find I Know and almost watch the first one like a prequel.”

Before concluding,  Robinson sent a message to fans, “That was very front of mind for me as we made this movie. You don't need to do any research coming into 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'. You just have to have a really good time."

I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel is set to release on July 18, 2025.

King Charles gives Elon Musk a run for his money
King Charles gives Elon Musk a run for his money
Prince Harry is choosing to hurt King Charles without any obligation?
Prince Harry is choosing to hurt King Charles without any obligation?
Prince Harry back in UK courtroom as case enters second day video
Prince Harry back in UK courtroom as case enters second day
Bernie Taupin details Elton John's ‘tantrums'
Bernie Taupin details Elton John's ‘tantrums'
Glen Powell recalls adorable meeting between his and Demi Moore's dogs
Glen Powell recalls adorable meeting between his and Demi Moore's dogs
Travis Scott gets honest about Kanye West
Travis Scott gets honest about Kanye West
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott soft launch ‘new relationship'
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott soft launch ‘new relationship'
Meghan Markle's sheer bloody ruthlessness and lack of depth gets exposed
Meghan Markle's sheer bloody ruthlessness and lack of depth gets exposed