'I Know What You Did Last Summer' director drops major update about the sequel

Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, has just now shared the exciting update about the decade old movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer’s, sequel.

Speaking to People he said, “[THE horror elements are] ratcheted up to a hundred in this - it's much more brutal. There's definitely more methodology to every kill in this movie.”

Comparing the movie with its first installment, she continued, “Unlike the first, which is kind of just him [the killer] stalking them and going after them. There's not a lot of gore or blood or violence in the first one. There certainly is in this one."

Talking about the targeted audience for the movie, the 37-year-old director added, "[We] approached it like super fans, so I think people are going to be really happy. All the things that you want to see in this movie, you're going to see in this movie ...”

"We very purposefully wanted to make this movie both for fans of the original who are coming to this and excited about the easter eggs but also for a new audience that can find I Know and almost watch the first one like a prequel.”

Before concluding, Robinson sent a message to fans, “That was very front of mind for me as we made this movie. You don't need to do any research coming into 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'. You just have to have a really good time."

I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel is set to release on July 18, 2025.