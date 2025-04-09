King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate '20 Happy Years' with dance video

King Charles and Queen Camilla are celebrating ‘20 Happy Years’ of their marriage with a sweet video amid their Italy visit.

King Charles and Camilla, who have known each other for over 50 years, have little time to enjoy their milestone in private.

The palace, on behalf of the monarch and queen released a new video on their social media to publicly mark 20 years of marriage together.

In the video, King Charles and Queen Camilla can be seen looking loved up during various engagements throughout the years of their relationship.

The footage, also includes a clip of them dancing, was uploaded with caption: "20 Happy Years!” with white heart emoji.

Earlier on Monday, the palace had also released three official anniversary photographs to mark the occasion, taken at the official residence of the UK ambassador to Italy.

In the post on their Instagram account, they wrote: "We are so looking forward to celebrating our 20th wedding anniversary in such a special place and with such wonderful people!"



