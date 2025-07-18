Lindsay Lohan reveals why its ‘hard in LA': 'I get stressed'

Lindsay Lohan explains why she prefers Dubai over LA

Lindsay Lohan just opened up about having no plans to move back to Hollywood.

Currently the Parent Trap star’s is busy filming the sequel for Freaky Friday, titled, Freakier Friday and she doesn’t get much time at home.

Since 2014, the actress has shifted to Dubai with her husband, Bader Shammas and son, Luai, two.

"It's hard in L.A.," she explained to Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman during the interview with Elle.

"Even taking my son to the park, I get stressed. I'm like, 'Are there cameras?'" she confessed.

"In New York, there's no worry, no one bothers us. Everyone has their own thing going on," she said, adding, "There's a different kind of energy in New York. I'd rather have downtime [there] than I would in L.A."

"The funny thing is, in Dubai I get all of those things. I get the privacy; I get the space. I don't have to worry there. I feel safe," the Mean Girls actress explained.

Lindsay Lohan’s attachment to Dubai does not stem from her desire for privacy, in fact, she met her husband in the city in 2019.

In 2022, she announced their wedding, via Instagram, announcing, "I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day."