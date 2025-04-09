Meghan Markle sparks reaction with pregnancy-related medical complications remarks

Meghan Markle sparks reactions with pregnancy-related medical complications remarks

Meghan Markle has sparked reaction after the wife of Prince Harry, revealed that she faced medical complications related to her pregnancy in the debut episode of her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

In the episode, Markle hosted dating app founder Whitney Wolfe Herd and said, "we both had very similar experiences -- though we didn´t know each other at the time -- with postpartum, and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia."

Archie and Lilibet doting mother continued, "It´s so rare and so scary."

According to AFP, postpartum preeclampsia is a rare condition that occurs when the mother has high blood pressure and excess protein in the urine soon after childbirth, as per the Mayo Clinic.

"You´re still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn´t know what´s happening quietly," Markle said.

"And in the quiet, you´re still just trying to show up, mostly for your children, yeah, but those things are huge medical scares."

Reacting to it, royal expert Angela Levin tweeted, “Meghan has said she had postpartum preeclampsia, a serious childbirth condition, but as usual hasn't said when. No hospital would send anyone home quickly after birth.”



