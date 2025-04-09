Kate Hudson takes on a lifelong dream after embarking on music career

Kate Hudson takes on a lifelong dream after embarking music career

Kate Hudson released debut album Glorious on May 17, 2024, after backing out from music 20 years ago.

Following this, a source, who is close to the singer and actress, candidly discussed with Life & Style about Hudson's feelings related to responses that she received from her fans.

The 45-year-old songstress “has been a lifelong dream for Kate and now that she’s finally off to the races she’s having the time of her life,” the insiders said.

“She put out her album almost a year ago and the reaction was really encouraging.”

“To have so many people love the album has been beautiful for her. Musicians she admires and looks up to have complimented her on the songwriting, on her voice, it’s mind-blowing for her,” the source added.

“She wasn’t expecting to turn into some huge pop star when she agreed to make this album all she wanted was to make something she was proud of and put it out there with no regrets.”

“She tried not to think too far past that." the tipster told the outlet. "One of the year’s most pleasant musical surprises, a thoroughly grown-up.”

“And strikingly assured collection of guitar-heavy songs that tend to land somewhere between Adele and Sheryl Crow, with Hudson’s big, slightly husky voice and deep rock & roll fandom always front and center,” they concluded.

For those unversed, Glorious debuted at number 10 on Billboard’s top album sales chart in its first week of release.