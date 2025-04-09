'Game of Thrones' author reacts to revival of dire wolf

No one has ever seen dire wolves for over 10,000 years. But not any longer, thanks to Colossal Biosciences' work with the help of Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin to bring back the extinct animal.



On his blog, the noted writer shared the details, “Winter has come,” he penned. “I’ve been holding my tongue for months now, sworn to silence yet dying to tell the world. Pardon my shouting, but… THE DIREWOLF IS BACK."

“Here’s me and Romulus. (Or maybe Remus),” the author added. “They’re twins, and hard to tell apart.”

He continued, “Direwolves are special to me,” Martin said in his blog post. “Why? Damned if I know. As a kid, I was not even allowed to have a dog, let alone a wolf."

"But I visited the La Brea Tar Pits in LA a few decades back, and when I saw their direwolf exhibit, four hundred skull arrayed on a wall, something stirred inside me.”

In love with dire wolves, Martin looked back at how the once-extinct animal inspired his first book in his A Song of Ice & Fire.

“Most of my readers will have heard the story of how I (was) writing a science fiction novel in the summer of 1991 when a scene came to me, the first chapter of GAME OF THRONES where they find the direwolf pups in the summer snows,” he said.

“Where did THAT come from? Why did it seize me so powerfully? I have no idea. But it grabbed hold of me so hard that I put the other novel aside and began to write A SONG OF ICE & FIRE. The direwolves were a huge part of it. Without them, Westeros might not exist," the 76-year-old noted.

“Maybe I was remembering a past life, when I ran with a pack in the Ice Age. Whatever the reason, I have to say the rebirth of the direwolf has stirred me as no scientific news has since Neil Armstrong (walked) on the moon," George concluded.