Meghan Markle comes into trouble for tag teaming with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s move into the public domain without her husband has sparked a lot of talk about what is going on behind closed doors, for the Duke with King Charles.

Royal commentator Cameron Walker got honest about this state of the duo’s public image recently, especially in light of how the Duke’s visit to the UK, for his two-day trial with the Royal Courts of Justice coincided with the King’s state visit to Italy.

In regards to what Mr Walker thinks of the Duchess he started by writing in the GB News post, “Of course, Meghan Markle (or Meghan Sussex, as she would now like to be known) is not producing her podcast by herself. She is helped by a dedicated team at Lemonada Media - a female founded production company.” So “I suspect Meghan did not get a final say on the release date.”

And at the same time, “I also suspect the decision was purely commercial, rather than deliberate to upstage King Charles and Queen Camilla. However, it does shine a light on the Sussex strategy, and the risk of unintended consequences.”

The commentator didn’t end there but added that all this could have been avoided too because “a simple check of the Royal Diary would have clearly shown the State Visit inked in - perhaps leading to a less controversial release date being chosen instead.”

However “it was not public knowledge until around a month ago” so “does this suggest Prince Harry and Meghan no longer have access to royal secrets?” he also questioned.

“Does Buckingham Palace trust them to keep confidential information to themselves, in the wake of the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, memoir and Netflix series? I suspect not.”

Regardless “whatever the outcome of Prince Harry's court battles, and however successful the King and Queen’s State Visit to Italy turns out to be, The Duke of Sussex could remain isolated from his father and brother for the foreseeable future.”