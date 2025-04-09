 
'Gilmore Girls' reunion to happen 10 years after Netflix sequel ended?

Lifestyle News Desk
April 09, 2025

Gilmore Girls may just have another reunion two decades after the original show ended. Lead star Lauren Graham has been beaming about the possibility lately, and according to sources, Alexis Bledel is also on board.

“It’s no secret inside Netflix that the Gilmore Girls revival, A Year in the Life, punched above its weight back in 2016 when Netflix had a much smaller lineup of original programming and was still building its subscriber base,” a streaming insider told Life & Style.

“As the ten year anniversary of those episodes approaches, and after that, the twenty year anniversary of the 2007 conclusion of the original show, the door is wide open for another return — and Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel want to do it,” shared the mole.

This comes after Lauren gushed over the possibility of making another reunion season.

“I always say yes because it’s the best part I ever had,” Lauren, 57, said of her role as Lorelai Gilmore while reminiscing about the show on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February.

“I love doing it, and I think it was a really wonderful [experience]. It’s just that thing where it was the perfect material at the perfect time with the perfect writer — and it just means so much to me,” she remarked.

However, the mole noted that the reunion is totally in the hands of the show’s creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

“Everything hinges on the show’s original creator Amy Sherman-Palladino making a deal to come back,” the source explained a Gilmore Girls reunion. “Nobody believes you can mount a successful revival without her at the helm, and she is still very active as a writer and relatively young at just 59 years old.”

