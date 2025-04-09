 
What did Salma Hayek say about Blake Lively?

Salma Hayek showered praises on Blake Lively

Lifestyle News Desk
April 09, 2025

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battel has left Hollywood divided, with some notable figures deciding to come out in support of the actress.

Gwyneth Paltrow,  Amy Schumer, Colleen Hoover, the author of the novel "It Ends with Us" book, Sony Pictures and SAG-AFTRA have voiced support for Blake Lively after she accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her.

But a large number of social media users have run a campaign against the wife of Ryan Reynolds, accusing her of trying to destroy Justin Baldoni's career.

As the social media campaign against her intensifies, Lively's supporters have circulated Salma Hayek's words that she said in her support during Variety's Power of Women luncheon in New York City in April 2017.

Hayek praised Blake Lively for her bravery in standing up to a powerful Hollywood figure, rumored to be Harvey Weinstein

She commended Lively for confronting the industry's "biggest bully".

Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood producer who transformed the independent film world with Oscar-winning movies such as "Shakespeare in Love" and "The English Patient," was convicted of sex crimes in two US states.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein, 72, of sexual misconduct. He denies having had non-consensual sex with anyone. 

