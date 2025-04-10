 
King Charles, Queen Camilla shed tears of joy after tying the knot

King Charles and Queen Camilla love each other for 36 years before wedding

Lifestyle News Desk
April 10, 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who married each other in 2005, felt overwhelming emotions after walking down the aisle.

His Majesty, who took his time to tie the knot to the love of his life after the death of his first wife, Princess Diana, made the whole country against him in his pursuit of Camilla.

Penny Junor wrote in The Sun: “Camilla and Charles had loved one another for nearly 34 years when they finally wed on April 9, 2005.

“A queen had tried to prise them apart. A princess had shamed them. A whole country had turned against them.

“But their love held strong, even when everything else around them had fallen apart.

She noted: “And so when the new Duke and Duchess of Cornwall stepped back into Windsor Castle after becoming husband and wife, they both wept.

“Their tears set off the staff who were waiting for them, and soon everybody was sobbing.

They were crying for joy, and for love,” the expert added.

