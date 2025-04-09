Jennifer Lopez ready to come at Ben Affleck with ‘revenge' plan

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be on the verge of a public fallout

Jennifer Lopez is ready to unleash revenge tactics against ex-husband Ben Affleck after he called their breakup “embarrassing.”

Affleck, 52, discussed their breakup in a recent interview, after allegedly promising Lopez to stay mum about it.

A source told Radar Online, "Jen is fuming over Ben’s careless use of the word 'embarrassing' n reference to their divorce."

They continued, "It’s as if he’s throwing a grenade into their already tense situation, and she’s having none of it. How can he prattle on about their private life when he’s the one who insisted on keeping it hush-hush?”

The mole added, "It’s like he’s begging for the spotlight with this PR stunt, and she’s ready to give him a taste of his own medicine. She’s done being the quiet one, He’s ignited a fire in her, and now she’s seriously considering a tell-all interview!”

"She’s got a lot to say, and it will not be all rainbows and sunshine. She thinks it’s time to hold him accountable for all the nonsense he’s put her through," claimed the mole.

In his interview with GQ magazine, Affleck said his “temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than,” fueling rumors that Jennifer Lopez’s love of the spotlight caused their breakup.