 
Geo News

Brittany Cartwright reveals son Cruz's shocking diagnosis

The reality star shared a recent moment with her son that made her cry

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 10, 2025

Brittany Cartwright reveals son Cruzs shocking diagnosis
Brittany Cartwright reveals son Cruz's shocking diagnosis

Brittany Cartwright opened up about her son's speech delay in a recent update.

The Valley star, who shares her son with ex-Jax Taylor, revealed to People that her 3-year-old son Cruz is autistic and mostly nonverbal.

During her revelation about her son's condition, the mom of one recalled a touching moment when her son spoke a full sentence for the first time back in February.

"He was in his car seat, and all of a sudden, he goes, ‘Mommy, I want to get out,’ plain as day,” the reality star told the outlet. “I could have cried because hearing him say a full sentence was heartbreaking in the best way.”

It is a big milestone for the toddler, who can be seen struggling with speech since season 1 of Bravo’s The Valley. The worried parents' search is also documented in season 2, releasing on April 15; however, the diagnosis came after the filming wrapped up.

“On the show it’s obvious that he’s nonverbal, and I wanted to be able to talk about this on my own terms instead of people on social media trying to diagnose him,” Cartwright noted. “My son is autistic, and he’s incredible. I’m his voice now. I’m his warrior now.”

Following Cruz's diagnosis, Cartwright has been making efforts to adjust with her son's needs.

“This is a whole new life for me,” she admitted. “I don’t have any close friends that live near me that have kids with autism, so I don’t really have anybody that can relate to what I’m going through. They’re all super supportive, of course, but there’s just a lot of ins and outs that a lot of people don’t really understand.”

Queen Camilla spills secret of ‘20 years of marriage to King Charles' video
Queen Camilla spills secret of ‘20 years of marriage to King Charles'
Prince Harry spills Easter tensions between Meghan, Kate Middleton video
Prince Harry spills Easter tensions between Meghan, Kate Middleton
Machine Gun Kelly reacts to sarcastic comment about his newborn baby with ex Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly reacts to sarcastic comment about his newborn baby with ex Megan Fox
Gigi Hadid shares secret behind her shocking silver hair
Gigi Hadid shares secret behind her shocking silver hair
Why King Charles cherishes his wife's sense of humour video
Why King Charles cherishes his wife's sense of humour
Demi Moore's daughter regrets public remark about ex-stepdad Ashton Kutcher
Demi Moore's daughter regrets public remark about ex-stepdad Ashton Kutcher
Ben Affleck sets 'eyes' on big A-list Hollywood actress
Ben Affleck sets 'eyes' on big A-list Hollywood actress
Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk share turning point in their blended family
Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk share turning point in their blended family