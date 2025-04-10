Inside Brian Austin Green's life after Megan Fox divorce

Brian Austin Green is making the most of his life as a doting dad of four.

A sneak peek into his life since his high-profile divorce from Megan Fox came via an Instagram post shared by Green’s fiancée Sharna Burgess.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Burgess shared a sweet photo of their blended family enjoying ice cream. “As of late,” Burgess, 39, captioned the post.

It is pertinent to mention that the Fox recently welcomed a baby girl with ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly—someone Green is yet to respond to after the rocker allegedly calling him “the feds” and telling him he “chose the wrong one to f*** with.”

That didn't end there as Burgess also had a response to MGK’s savage message to her fiancé by sharing a “little FYI” about why it’s important to keep up a “successful co-parenting” relationship with “communication and respect.”

“If these are not qualities you consider yourself to have or be able to develop, than [sic] you should ask yourself if you deserve to be in their lives. Because they deserve the absolute best,” she wrote.

“Our kids are so excited about the arrival of their baby sister and we are excited FOR them.”

“They have been asking us nearly every day of her arrival for about a month now. Naturally when they ask us to find out how mama is doing, we say no problem and do just that,” she added.