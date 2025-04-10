 
Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein cozy up on set of new movie 'Office Romance'

Jennifer Lopez finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in February after two years of marriage

Lifestyle News Desk
April 10, 2025

Jennifer Lopez was recently photographed cozying up with her hunky costar Brett Goldstein after parting ways with Ben Affleck.

In the pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the Atlas actress can be seen smiling and locking arms with the Ted Lasso star on the set of their Netflix rom-com, Office Romance.

Jennifer and Brett enjoyed an intimate chat between takes on Tuesday, April 8.

Since filming kicked off last week, the costars have become the subject of romance rumors.

Recently, an insider recently told the outlet that J.Lo is "ready to date again" and is looking for a man "who can handle her hectic Hollywood lifestyle."

For those unversed, Jennifer finalized her divorce from Ben in February after two years of marriage.

