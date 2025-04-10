 
Jennifer Lopez taking up music awards hosting after a decade

Jennifer Lopez's upcoming gig will mark her second-ever music awards hosting

Lifestyle News Desk
April 10, 2025

Jennifer Lopez is returning to take the stage as a host ten years after her debut.

The actress-singer, 55, has been announced as the host of the 2025 American Music Awards show, set to air on CBS this Memorial Day.

The announcement came Monday after Dick Clark Productions released an official statement welcoming the star for the 51st anniversary edition of the AMAs, per Variety.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez back to host the American Music Awards,” said Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, in a statement.

“Jennifer’s incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick-off celebration of summer.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer first teased a comeback in that role six months ago when she appeared on the AMAs’ 50th anniversary special.

The upcoming gig marks her second such responsibility though she has performed on the show over ten times in the past.

The upcoming awards will be available to stream through Paramount+ as well as seen on CBS on May 26, live in all time zones at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT.

