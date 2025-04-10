 
Justin Bieber slams greedy paparazzi: 'Money, that's all you want'

Justin Bieber accused paparazzi for not caring about human being in his recent outing

April 10, 2025

Justin Bieber has slammed greedy paparazzi for only caring about money.

While visiting a coffee shop in Palm Spring, the 31-year-old singer had a frustrating encounter with paparazzies, who filmed him on phones, as per the video obtained by TMZ.

Initially he pulled his hoodie to cover his face at that time he was greeted with "Good Morning" by one of the photographers to which he responded, "No! Not good morning! You already know. Why are you here?"

Blocking the photographer’s mobile camera with his hand, the What Do You Mean? singer repeatedly said, "Money, money, money, money, money."

"Get outta here, bro,” Bieber asked paparazzies to leave the venue. “Money, that's all you want. You don't care about human beings."

"That's all you care about, guys. Is money. You don't care about people. Only money... You don't care about human beings," he added before entering the coffee shop.

Last month, the two-time Grammy award winner took to his Instagram account to confess that he has been dealing with anger issues. 

“I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh (shaking my head),” he captioned the post alongside his picture.

For those unversed, Justin Bieber had prompted concern from some fans related to usage of drugs due to his recent weight loss, but it was later denied by his representative. 

