Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face shocking accusations

For quite some time, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been under fire for creating conditions that, in turn, forced some of their staffers to quit.



Though the royal couple rejected these accusations, the claims continued to dog them regardless of the denial.

According to Daily Mail, some staff have created a group called 'Sussex Survivors Club', a reference to how difficult it's allegedly been to work under them.

One such ex-employee is Melissa Touabti, who historian Robert Lacey claimed was "traumatized" by her boss's behaviour.

Melissa Touabti in the right

Her alleged incident was described in the royal biographer's book Battle of Brothers, in which the Suits actress asked Melissa to "order some personally embroidered red blankets for the guests at a Sandringham shooting party that the American actress was hosting for a group of Harry's friends."

"When the blankets arrived, however, they were not the right shade of red for Meghan, and by several accounts the duchess "went mental" at her hapless PA," the author continued.

In reaction, the staffer Robert called "hugely talented" resigned six months after that event.