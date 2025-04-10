Photo: Inside Jennifer Lawrence duties as a mother of two kids with Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence has welcomed her second baby with husband, Cooke Maroney.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, Jennifer Lawrence wants to keep the name and the gender of her baby under wraps for the time being.

This source began spilling the beans on Jennifer’s second pregnancy by saying that “she’s not sharing the baby’s name or gender yet.”

“Right now, Jennifer is putting family first,” they added.

Drawing comparison to her first birth, the insider continued, “She loves everything about being a mom and wants her new arrival to get all the love and attention their brother got when he was a newborn.”

“Her world is all things baby: feedings, diaper changes and naps!” they also addressed.

Before signing off from the chat, the source remarked, “Jennifer and Cooke can sit and stare at the baby and not say a word,” adding, “They’re grateful to have each other and their little family.”

This report was supported by the claims of another report of People Magazine which stated that the Don't Look Up star is "doing well."

“Her first child was born in Los Angeles. She recently gave birth to her second child in N.Y.C. She’s doing well," the insider told the outlet.

"She was very excited about the pregnancy. She thought it was the perfect timing. She was very active and felt good," the tipster noted.