Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York set for major appearance

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Sarah, former wife of prince Andrew made an exciting announcement.

Sharing a poster of a philanthropy event, named as, Spears 500 Live, Sarah announced that she is set to appear as a speaker at a panel discussion in London next month.

Expressing her excitement, Sarah wrote, “I am delighted to announce that I am speaking at this year's Spear's 500 Live on Wednesday, 7th May at the Savoy in London.”

“I will be taking part in a panel discussion entitled 'Inspiring a New Era of Great British Philanthropy,” she stated further.

Notably, Sarah Ferguson, who has two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, with former husband Prince Andrew, previously attended The Women Changing the World Awards.

The Duchess of York represented the Golden Heart Award to Pravin Mirakhmedova and the Girl Of The Year award to Gabriella Dias at the event.