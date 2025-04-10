 
New twist in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's shocking allegation

'Finding Freedom' authors share a different version of the allegation against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Lifestyle News Desk
April 10, 2025

New twist in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's shocking allegation

Some Prince Harry and Meghan Markle staffers alleged the royal couple had been unfair to them, treating them unprofessionally.

Robert Lacey, the royal biographer, gave an example of Melissa Touabti, who was "traumatized" by her boss's behaviour.

In his book Battle of Brothers, he wrote that the mother-of-two asked Melissa to "order some personally embroidered red blankets for the guests at a Sandringham shooting party that the American actress was hosting for a group of Harry's friends."

"When the blankets arrived, however, they were not the right shade of red for Meghan, and by several accounts the duchess "went mental" at her hapless PA," the author continued.

In reaction, Melissa quit six months after the St George's Chapel event. However, according to Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Duran have a different story to tell.

In their version, the staffer's work was not up to the mark and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "were not disappointed when she left."

