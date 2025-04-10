Jason Momoa reveals hilarious bond with hair scrunchies

Jason Momoa just claimed he "can't live without" a hair scrunchie.

The stylist of the Aquaman actor, Jen Stanfield, just spilled the tea over Momoa’s beauty and hair secrets.

Particularly, he emphasized upon how important it is for the Game of Thrones star that the accessory matches his outfits and characters.

“We can’t live without them! In his everyday life and on set, he loves them in silk and velvet,” Stanfield told WWD.

He continued, “We used rose gold for Arthur Curry in Aquaman 2, and we’re going through a lavender and purple phase at the moment. We get all our beautiful silk colours from Blissy, and the deep green velvet one is from his collection with So iLL.”

Additionally, he also mentioned that Momoa uses sustainable brands with hydration being a key part of his skincare routine.

“Lately, it’s been a customised Minecraft-themed bottle, while we’re on the global press tour promoting the film. Jason’s mission is to eradicate harmful single-use plastics from our planet,” Stanfield revealed.

Praising Jason Momoa’s commitment to reducing his carbon footprint, in conclusion, she noted, “My kit for Jason is a thoughtful extension of his personal values — particularly his dedication to reducing single-use plastic and embracing sustainable, high-quality alternatives both on set and in his everyday life."