Ashley, Wynonna Judd drop shocking truths in new Lifetime documentary

Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd have revealed long-hidden family truths in a new Lifetime documentary.

In the forthcoming documentary, The Judd Family: Truth Be Told, the Judd sisters talked about their childhood and becoming famous.

In the beginning of the trailer, their late mother, Naomi Judd, is seen smiling, holding Wynonna’s head and asking, “You love me?” then shakes her head to mean “yes.”

Then she asks, “You ever gonna leave me?” and shakes Wynonna’s head to mean “no.”

Naomi smiles and says, “Okay."

Moreover, the trailer shows old videos of Naomi and Wynonna performing while a voice says they had “14 No. 1s.”

In a confessional, Ashley is shown saying, “I was so proud of their success.”

Furthermore, country singer Reba McEntire appears and says, “It’s heavenly music.”

Her words mixed with Wynonna’s, who quipped, “It was magical on stage, but off stage...” she did not finish her sentence and just let out a deep breath, hinting at what’s coming next.

The narrator states that Naomi did her best to build this narrative,” but Ashley mentions that her mother “had no idea what I went through as a child.”

And in a separate scene, Wynonna admits that she “was old enough to know that something was wrong.”

For the unversed, Naomi ended her life by committing suicide on April 30, 2022, at 76, following her struggles with mental illness for years.

It is pertinent to mention that The Judd Family: Truth Be Told, directed by Alexandra Dean, will premiere on May 10 and 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, on Lifetime.