Meghan Markle new podcast opens to shocking different results

Meghan Markle's latest project, Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, debuted on Apple Podcast and Spotify.



However, the weekly podcast has opened up to mixed results on top streaming platforms.

According to Newsweek, it reached the fourth spot in the Apple podcast, but surprisingly, it did not enter the top 100 list on Spotify.

Also, it did not appear in the category of 50 business podcasts despite featuring Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd.

It is relevant to mention that the royal couple had a complicated history with Spotify.

The issue started with a deal the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed in 2020 to produce content for the streaming giant.

It was a multiyear deal, but it broke down after three years, and the company's executive, Bill Simmons at the time, called them "******* grifters."

In the meantime, The Guardian and The Times had a scathing review about the podcast.

"The Duchess of Sussex fawns over entrepreneur guests and delivers overwrought messages to listeners, while claiming her lifestyle brand is 'an extension of my essence.' It's a bit much," The Guardian wrote.

The Times penned, "Receiving business advice from a Californian multimillionaire who owes her fortune to marrying a prince is as illuminating as you would expect."