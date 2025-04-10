Alexandra Daddario drops truth bomb about 'The White Lotus' season 3

Alexandra Daddario, known for her role in The White Lotus, just revealed why she has not watched season 3.

Conversing with PEOPLE at the AMC Networks 2025 Upfront & Content Showcase on April 9, the 39-year-old American actress, who was in the first season of The White Lotus, which aired in 2021, shared, "I haven't seen a thing because of my baby, which I know sounds like an excuse. So, every time I turn it on, the baby starts crying.”

For the unversed, Daddario welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Andrew Form in October 2024.

The Baywatch star, who has not watched the third instalment, admitted that she is a big fan of the show and its creator, Mike White.

"I think he's absolutely brilliant and I am so happy with the phenomenon that White Lotus has become. It's such a huge part of my life and my heart, and I'm so proud of Mike White. I just adore him," the mother of one said, singing praises of White.

Notably, Daddario depicted the role of Rachel in the first season of The White Lotus, who faced difficulties accepting her new marriage while on a honeymoon with her husband Shane (Jake Lacy).

It is pertinent to mention that all three seasons of The White Lotus are available on Max.