Prince William and Kate Middleton spotted skiing with kids

The Kensington Palace has not released any details regarding Prince William and Kate Middleton's holiday trip during which they were spotted skiing with their kids in France.

But multiple of pictures of the Prince of Wales and his family skiing emerged online as the heir to the British throne attended a football match in Paris with his son Prince George.

The photos taken by paparazzi appeared online, with royal fans expressing admiration for Prince William for spending time with his family.

The pictures published by Paris Match showed Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and other family members enjoying skiing.

The publication reported that Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted relaxing with their children in Courchevel.

According to GB News, Prince William and George's outing came during George's Easter break from school, with William admitting he had left Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at home.

It's not known whether the royal family had already returned to the UK from their skiing holiday when the pictures of them were published.