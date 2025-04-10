 
Geo News

Prince William and Kate Middleton spotted skiing with kids

Photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton have been published by a French publication Paris Match

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 10, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton spotted skiing with kids

The Kensington Palace has not released any details regarding Prince William and Kate Middleton's holiday trip during which they were spotted skiing with their kids in France.

But multiple of pictures of the Prince of Wales and his family skiing emerged online as the heir to the British throne attended a football match in Paris with his son Prince George.

Prince William and Kate Middleton spotted skiing with kids

The photos taken by paparazzi appeared online, with royal fans expressing admiration for Prince William for spending time with his family.

The pictures published by Paris Match showed Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and other family members enjoying skiing.

The publication reported that  Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted relaxing with their children in Courchevel. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton spotted skiing with kids

According to GB News, Prince William and George's outing came during George's Easter break from school, with William admitting he had left Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at home.

It's not known whether the royal family had already returned to the UK from their skiing holiday when the pictures of them were published.

Kylie Jenner shares rare glimpse of son Aire in recent snap
Kylie Jenner shares rare glimpse of son Aire in recent snap
Meghan Markle new podcast opens to shocking different results
Meghan Markle new podcast opens to shocking different results
Prince William shows he's 'relatable' future King after latest move video
Prince William shows he's 'relatable' future King after latest move
Brittany Cartwright explains why co-parenting with Jax Taylor is 'extremely hard'
Brittany Cartwright explains why co-parenting with Jax Taylor is 'extremely hard'
New twist in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's shocking allegation
New twist in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's shocking allegation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face shocking accusations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face shocking accusations
Jessica Biel refuses to be Justin Timberlake's 'rock': Report
Jessica Biel refuses to be Justin Timberlake's 'rock': Report
Dua Lipa shares intimate photo with fiancé after foreign tour
Dua Lipa shares intimate photo with fiancé after foreign tour