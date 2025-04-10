King Charles hopes to 'live long enough' weeks after hospitalization

King Charles made a joke about his health just weeks after his hospitalization.

The King, who’s undergoing cancer treatment since his diagnosis in early 2024, is currently on his four-day tour to Italy alongside wife Queen Camilla.

During the state visit, King Charles joked about his health while planting a tree in Rome’s Villa Wolkonsky gardens.

The viral video shows Charles jokingly saying, “Well, I hope that I shall live long enough to see a little bit of growth in the tree,” as he plans the tree.

Notably, this candid moment comes just weeks after Charles was admitted to the hospital due to side effects of his ongoing cancer treatment. The sudden hospitalization led to cancellation of all his royal engagements.

Buckingham Palace released a statement that read, “Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the king experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.”

“His Majesty´s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed. As a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow´s (Friday´s) diary programme will also be rescheduled,” it further read.