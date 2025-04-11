Kanye West shares another super shocking post on social media

Kanye West has been airing his shocking views on social media for years. But his recent post, it appears, crosses another limit where he spewed about harassing and assaulting women.



“I used to do this hug where I press my **** against the girls leg and place my hands right where my ***** can touch the top of their ****,” he penned. “Like right under the small of their back.”

“Gay ***** really be tryna ****. Now I know how my female employees feel when they around me," the 47-year-old alleged.

He continued his deranged tweet, “I used to **** employees in my office,” and reminded himself, “Don’t grab female employees softly by the neck when you hug them no matter how bad you want to. If a CEO don’t hug you inappropriately he’s a ******. My hugs be too long for suuuure.”

It did not stop there. Ye notched up the mockness in his next post by taking aim at the MeToo movement and sexual assault allegations.

“I broke my me too *******,” he mused and “I’m a walking me too.” adding, “Sometimes I think Wow I have a **** allegation Life is funny like that.”

At last, Kanye also called out his accuser, an ex-employee in his company, Yeezy. “Lauren Pisciotta. At what point do you get mad at the people that put you up to this.”