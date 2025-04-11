'The White Lotus' top stars friendship in cracks?

The top stars of The White Lotus, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood, shared a good friendship a while ago.



But that doesn’t appear to be the case as of now. According to Page Six, the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Some even speculated that the Django Unchained actor might have blocked his co-star because her comment on his previous post was missing.

Moreover, the outlet shed light on another point: the two stars penned posts about their characters, Rick and Chelsea. Still, they did not tag each other despite being an onscreen couple in season three.

In his post, the 53-year-old wrote, "With the heaviest of hearts… To me, ours was a love story. It was only ever a love story, hindered by unresolved, childhood trauma. We all have them… but can we move past them."

He added, “In the depths of our despair there is always beauty around us. If we can sit with our pain, just sit with it… not react… not be defined by it…It’s there.

"The love the world is constantly giving in any given moment is there. Always waiting for us to see it… Trust me I know,” Walton concluded, before adding, “Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner… a journey I will never forget.”

Aimee, meanwhile, opted for a brief post, writing, “I only went home once whilst filming White Lotus. This is what I saw on the first day back there. R and C forever.”

The White Lotus season three is streaming on HBO Max.