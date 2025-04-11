90s band Pulp makes big announcement

British band Pulp has announced its comeback with their first album in 24 years.

The 90s band is set to release a new record on June 6—making it two decades since their last album We Love Life in 2001.

The once five-member group now consists of Jarvis Cocker, Candida Doyle, Nick Banks, and Mark Webber after the passing of their bassist Steve Mackey in January 2023—who spent 12 weeks in the hospital "fighting with all his strength."

The rock band and its frontman Jarvis broke the news on Instagram this Thursday.

The official post by the band addressed the comeback in a lengthy post, which read, "Allow Jarvis to explain:⁠ This is the first Pulp album since We Love Life in 2001."

"Yes: the first Pulp album for almost 24 years. How did that happen?⁠ Well: when we started touring again in 2023, we practiced a new song called Hymn of the North during soundchecks and eventually played it at the end of our second night at Sheffield Arena."

Jarvis continued about how the creative process behind the song sparked inspiration for the rest of the album.

"This seemed to open the floodgates: we came up with the rest of the songs on this album during the first half of 2024. A couple are revivals of ideas from the last century. The music for one song was written by Richard Hawley. The music for another was written by Jason Buckle. The Eno family sing backing vocals on a song."

"There are string arrangements written by Richard Jones and played by the Elysian Collective.⁠ ⁠The album was recorded over three weeks by James Ford in Walthamstow, London, starting on November 18, 2024."

He noted that "this is the shortest amount of time a Pulp album has ever taken to record in the modern era," adding, "it was obviously ready to happen. ⁠These are the facts.⁠ ⁠We hope you enjoy the music."

The Pulp vocalist assured that no AI was involved in the making of the album, backing it up with details about the talents behind the tracks.

"It was written and performed by four human beings from the North of England, aided and abetted by five other human beings from various locations in the British Isles. No A.I. was involved during the process," he stated.⁠ ⁠

Jarvis concluded with a shoutout to their late bassist Steve Mackey, saying, "this album is dedicated to Steve Mackey.⁠ ⁠This is the best that we can do.⁠ ⁠Thanks for listening."

The band had initially been formed in 1978 by a 15-year-old Jarvis and Peter Dalton, then 14.