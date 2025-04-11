Nicki Minaj's $20M LA home swatted third time

Nicki Minaj's Hidden Hills home fell prey to a third fake emergency call in two years.

The most recent swatting call was made on Wednesday night, alerting the LA County Sheriff's Department about an alleged assault involving a deadly weapon by a "friend" that "shot a Black adult," per LA Times.

The caller also reported that there were two other possible black-clad suspects in the area.

When law enforcement rushed to the $19.5 million property in the San Fernando Valley, no one was found there. In fact, the hip-hop star, 42, was "not even on the West Coast at the time of the incident," TMZ reported.

The recent prank call marks the third time the rapper's property has been targeted. The last two times took place in 2023 when a caller lied about a child being abused in June and then another caller lied about someone being shot there the following month.

The 12-time Grammy nominee is currently battling her former "day-to-day manager" in a civil lawsuit that accuses her of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The singer has been accused by Brandon Garrett of hitting him in the face and wrist following her concert at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI on April 20, 2024.