Harry Potter's actor Tom Felton shares insight into OG cast group text

Tom Felton, who played the role of antagonist Draco Malfoy in movie Harry Potter, shared how the cast remains in touch.

In a recent chat with People at the opening ceremony of the Harry Potter Shop in Chicago on April 9, the actor recalled the "happy memories" of being a student at Hogwarts.

Tom told the outlet that it is difficult to pick a favorite memory from 11 years of filming of the eight movies, however, he did enjoy doing one thing in the wizarding world.

"Lots of hours with this in my hand," he said pointing at a wand Tom picked from the store, adding, "So it's kind of cool to see that again. Yeah, many happy memories."

While revealing that the whole cast remains connected via OG cast group on WhatsApp, Tom unveiled that everyone, including Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, and Rupert Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley, all are still "very close."

"Yeah we're all very tight still, very close. We're usually in four corners of the earth at the same time, so it's difficult to round us all up together. But Slytherins and Gryffindors are friendly," Tom shared.

Sharing the last message he dropped in the group, Tom noted, "In fact I just took a video of the store and sent it to them."