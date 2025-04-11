Zara McDermott shares glimpse of new boyfriend Louis Tomlinson

Zara McDermott softly launched her new beau, Louis Tomlinson, on her social media after her split with Sam Thompson.

Following the confirmation of her new love with the One Direction star, the Love Island star went out on a brunch date in Malibu, California.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share the snaps of her food from the outing with Tomlinson.

The snap showed a plate of blueberry pancakes and a dish of eggs benedict; a glimpse of Tomlinson’s tattooed hand can be seen in the picture.

This came after the new couple in town posted Stories and videos of Stereophonics at The Wiltern theatre just a few minutes apart, on their respective social media accounts.

As per The Sun, McDermott and Tomlinson have been on a number of low-key dates in the past month and were spotted enjoying dinner at The Suffolk in Aldeburgh by a fellow in March, sparking romance speculations.

For those unversed, Zara McDermott parted ways with ex-boyfriend I'm A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson in December after five years of dating.