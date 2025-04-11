 
'White Lotus' star Meghann Fahy breaks silence on 'private' romance with Leo Woodall

Meghann fahy's first met Leo Woodall in Italy while filming the second season of HBO's hit show 'The White Lotus'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 11, 2025

Meghann Fahy's private romance with boyfriend Leo Woodall is going strong.

In a new interview with CBS Mornings, the 34-year-old actress was asked why she thinks their relationship works.

The White Lotus star replied, "I think that it's just really great to be deeply understood."

“There’s so many weird things about this industry and what we do, so I think there’s just something really lovely about being with somebody who really gets that,” she added.

For those unversed, Meghann first met Leo in Italy while shooting the second season of HBO's hit show, The White Lotus.

However, the rumors of the Drop actress and the Cherry actor emerged after the two were spotted kissing in New York City a year later. 

Recently, Leo revealed why they keep their romance private. 

“We’re very good at keeping it as private as we can,” the British actor told Elle. “To me, that’s the only way.”

“You see public relationships all the time slapped all over social media and I can’t imagine that’s any fun. [Your relationship] should be a safe space, so I think letting people into it is completely counter-productive,” added Leo.

