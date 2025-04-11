Real reason why Kylie Jenner stopped Timothee Chalamet from doing intimate scenes

Kylie Jenner’s shocking demand from her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, has been revealed.

On Thursday, an insider spilled to The Sun that the 27-year-old reality star wants the Wonka star to stop filming intimate scenes.

This demand comes after Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about filming bold scenes with Timothee for their new film, Marty Supreme.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the 52-year-old actress has revealed that she has numerous s** scenes with an Oscar-nominated star in the film.

“There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I didn’t even know existed,” said Gwyneth.

“Back in my day, you just got naked, got in the bed, and the camera rolled! added the Shakespeare in Love star.

Now, an insider revealed to the outlet that Gwyneth’s admissions have angered Kylie, who has been dating Timothee since 2023.

As per the confidant, the TV personality isn’t comfortable with him being intimate on screen.

"Timothee has no problem being intimate in movies, but Kylie doesn't like it," a tipster.

"She doesn’t appreciate all the details and doesn’t want him to film any more sex scenes moving forward," added the source.