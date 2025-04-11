 
Geo News

Lana Del Rey drops first single 'Henry, Come On' from upcoming album

Lana Del Rey is set to release her tenth album 'The Right Person Will Stay' on May 21, 2025

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 11, 2025

Lana Del Rey drops first single Henry, Come On from upcoming album
Lana Del Rey drops first single 'Henry, Come On' from upcoming album

Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, who is famously known as Lana Del Rey, has officially released her first single, Henry, Come On, from her upcoming album.

Previous day, she posted her picture on her Instagram account with a label, Henry, Come On, in a white lacy dress without any caption alongside it.

On November 26, the songstress announced that her tenth album, The Right Person Will Stay, will contain 13 songs, which is set to be released on May 21, 2025.

Taking it to her social media account, she penned her post, “So grateful that my 13 tracks came together with my beautiful work between Luke, Jack, Zach and Drew Erickson amongst others. Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach starting with Henry, Love Always.”

To support her upcoming album, the Summertime Sadness singer is currently on the United Kingdom and Ireland's tour, which is scheduled from April 05, 2025 to July 3, 2025.

For those unversed, Lana Del Rey became the highest solo selling-artist after stadium tour sellout over 300,000 tickets.

Queen Camilla reveals secret of '20 Happy Years' with King Charles
Queen Camilla reveals secret of '20 Happy Years' with King Charles
Ariana Grande's talks about 'inspiration' Elizabeth Gillies
Ariana Grande's talks about 'inspiration' Elizabeth Gillies
Prince Harry's spokesperson breaks silence on his surprise visit to Ukraine video
Prince Harry's spokesperson breaks silence on his surprise visit to Ukraine
Khloe Kardashian names celebrity who could end her celibacy
Khloe Kardashian names celebrity who could end her celibacy
Sarah Jessica Parker's twin daughters channel Carrie Bradshaw on red carpet
Sarah Jessica Parker's twin daughters channel Carrie Bradshaw on red carpet
Prince Harry difficult future after the path of resistance sparks something surprising
Prince Harry difficult future after the path of resistance sparks something surprising
Real reason why Kylie Jenner stopped Timothee Chalamet from doing intimate scenes
Real reason why Kylie Jenner stopped Timothee Chalamet from doing intimate scenes
Hailey Bieber to gain the same title as Kylie Jenner before Victoria Beckham's daughter?
Hailey Bieber to gain the same title as Kylie Jenner before Victoria Beckham's daughter?