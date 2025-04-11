Lana Del Rey drops first single 'Henry, Come On' from upcoming album

Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, who is famously known as Lana Del Rey, has officially released her first single, Henry, Come On, from her upcoming album.

Previous day, she posted her picture on her Instagram account with a label, Henry, Come On, in a white lacy dress without any caption alongside it.

On November 26, the songstress announced that her tenth album, The Right Person Will Stay, will contain 13 songs, which is set to be released on May 21, 2025.

Taking it to her social media account, she penned her post, “So grateful that my 13 tracks came together with my beautiful work between Luke, Jack, Zach and Drew Erickson amongst others. Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach starting with Henry, Love Always.”

To support her upcoming album, the Summertime Sadness singer is currently on the United Kingdom and Ireland's tour, which is scheduled from April 05, 2025 to July 3, 2025.

For those unversed, Lana Del Rey became the highest solo selling-artist after stadium tour sellout over 300,000 tickets.