'Pearl Harbor' Jaime King makes a vow against the 'terrifying' custody system

Jaime King lost custody of her kids, James and Leo, to ex-Kyle Newman, in March

Lifestyle News Desk
April 11, 2025

Jaime King has slammed the 'terrifying' system at play that has led her to losing custody of her children.

While appearing on Whine Down podcast, the Hollywood actress candidly opened up about a 'scary' reality that she has been dealing with.

"It's terrifying, when to be able to be free means that you have to pay a very extreme price, and I'm not just talking about financially,” she said.

Last month, King's former husband, Kyle Newman, was granted full custody of their sons, James Knight, and Leo Thames, after a year-long custody battle.

"It's very upsetting, and I will do everything in my power to change this system, and it's not a will. I'm going to. There's no price to pay for freedom," the Lights Out actress noted.

However, she is allowed to visit her kids three times in a week for a total of eight hours, and has been ordered to complete her six-month rehabilitation.

Before concluding, the 45-year-old actress shared, "My duty as a mother is to protect my children. And that's all that matters to me. This is scary. I just didn't know when I got married at a young age. I just didn't know that that the world works like this. I didn't know that legal systems work like this.”

For those unversed, Jaime King and Kyle Newman got separated after 16 years of marriage.

