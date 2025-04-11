'Grey’s Anatomy' star Jessica Capshaw reveals 'The White Lotus' heartbreak

Jessica Capshaw, who appeared in Grey’s Anatomy as Arizona Robbins, opened up about auditioning for Kate Bohr’s role in The White Lotus.

In her podcast, Call It What It Is, the 48-year-old American actress talked with her cohost and former Grey’s Anatomy costar, Camilla Luddington, about giving an audition for the third season of the hit HBO drama.

Capshaw said, “I remember getting the audition and being like, ‘I mean, I’m just such a huge fan of the show.’ So I was giddy with excitement. And it’s always so fun to put together an audition and see where it goes, and then see it come to fruition because what’s unbelievably remarkable and wild about the casting process is we’re all very different.”

She added, “We all have a very different take on it. So watching Leslie’s, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ And I was so in, and I thought she was fantastic.”

For the unversed, The White Lotus season 3 followed a group of peculiar tourists visiting the fictional resort located in Thailand.

However, the character of Bohr, played by Leslie Bibb, was there with two friends she had known for a long time—Laurie Duffy (Carrie Coon), a lawyer from New York City, and Jaclyn Lemon (Michelle Monaghan), an actress.

Their story showed how women’s friendships change as they get older and how money differences can affect those friendships.

It is pertinent to mention The White Lotus season 3 started premiering on February 16, 2025, with eight episodes and marked the end of the third instalment with the final episode on April 6, 2025, on HBO.